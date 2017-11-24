June Jones Found A New Home Coaching In The CFL, But What’s Next?

CFL (video)

When you ask June Jones how he ends up on teams that seem to be in the most need when he gets there he’s about as straightforward as you get. In what seems to be a mix of personal choice and fate these are the situations that draw him in, a perennial fixer of not-so-successful football teams.

“Those kinds of jobs I’ve always had,” states Jones flatly. “Every job I’ve had, and I kinda take these jobs, I do things a lot differently than a lot of places. Those places are in disarray when I get there and I don’t get the objections quite as much.”

And with the latitude he gets, he’s walked into seemingly broken situations and made winning happen pretty quickly. His track record is proof positive.

Jones has experienced a few locker rooms in his coaching career that have been less than successful for sure but walking into Tim Horton’s Field, home of the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, in August was a new one for him. He was initially hired on to be an assistant coach but would later be named the interim head coach three weeks later after then head coach, VP of Football Operations Kent Austin, decided to step down and focus on his front office role.

If that wasn’t enough to set up a near desperate situation, at the time the team was also reeling from an announcement that they were hiring former Baylor head coach Art Briles shortly after he was fired for a player conduct scandal at the school the previous year. The public and league outcry over his hiring was so loud that the Tiger-Cats eventually rescinded the offer to him days later calling it a mistake and issuing apologies.