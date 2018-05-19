Getty Image

After a commanding performance in the Kentucky Derby, Justify entered the 2018 Preakness Stakes as a massive favorite, closing as a 1/5 favorite at post time over Good Magic (5-1).

Once again finding himself racing in the slop, Justify bolted out to the lead with Good Magic chasing close behind as the two battled in the dense fog at Pimlico Raceway before turning for the front stretch with the field close in tow. Ultimately, Justify was able to hold off Good Magic, who slipped to fourth after late charges by Bravazo (15-1) and Tenfold (25-1), who finished place and show.

The payout for a $2 Exacta with Justify and Bravazo (7-8) was $27.40 while a $1 Trifecta on 7-8-6 paid $148.30 and a $1 Superfecta on the 7-8-6-5 paid $372.50.

It wasn’t a dominant performance by Justify in any sense, but still impressive nonetheless given the conditions in Maryland on Saturday and the late charge from Bravazo and Tenfold. That said, the way those two horses were able to close on Justify will certainly raise concerns over how Justify will fare at the 1.5-mile Belmont Stakes in three weeks with the Triple Crown on the line.

Justify will assuredly be favored at the Belmont, but as we’ve seen for years, with the exception of American Pharoah, the long run at Belmont has been where Triple Crown dreams go to die.