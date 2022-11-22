Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is in the midst of one of the more impressive rushing stretches by a quarterback in NFL history. Fields is averaging 106.7 rushing yards per game over the last six contests, helping to spur Chicago’s offense into a much more competitive place in recent weeks. That included an 18-carry, 85-yard showing against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and, while the Bears fell short by a 27-24 margin, Fields was the clear centerpiece of the offense with his multi-faceted abilities.

However, there is potential downside to leaning so heavily on a quarterback in the ground game, and Fields reportedly suffered a left shoulder dislocation during the Week 11 matchup. Fields apparently played through the injury late in the game, and he is being described as “day-to-day” by the team before a Week 12 matchup against the Jets.

#Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder dislocation, sources say, a painful injury he somehow played through on Sunday. Coach Matt Eberflus described Fields as “day-to-day.” His status for this Sunday is still to be determined. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

The actual incident in which Fields injured the shoulder is unclear, though he took a variety of shots against Atlanta’s defense, but he was clearly ailing after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.

In a league intent on protecting the quarterback, it's startling that a flag wasn't thrown here pic.twitter.com/BJ5obSi2w7 — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 20, 2022

People keep on saying Fields injured his shoulder on the slide. Did on the run towards the sideline. Can tell he was laboring running to the sideline. Hamstring was bothering him. He landed on his shoulder out of bounds.pic.twitter.com/abh95wluKg — Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤𝔻 ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) November 21, 2022

For Chicago, there has to be some level of long-term consideration with how to handle Fields. In short, the Bears are 3-8 and, even with improvement lately, Chicago’s 2022 prospects are not terribly encouraging. It will be interesting to see what kind of caution is in place when evaluating Fields for Week 12 in particular, but he certainly showed some toughness in playing through a pretty painful injury.