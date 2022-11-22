justin fields
Getty Image
Justin Fields Reportedly Played Through A Dislocated Shoulder Against The Falcons

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is in the midst of one of the more impressive rushing stretches by a quarterback in NFL history. Fields is averaging 106.7 rushing yards per game over the last six contests, helping to spur Chicago’s offense into a much more competitive place in recent weeks. That included an 18-carry, 85-yard showing against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and, while the Bears fell short by a 27-24 margin, Fields was the clear centerpiece of the offense with his multi-faceted abilities.

However, there is potential downside to leaning so heavily on a quarterback in the ground game, and Fields reportedly suffered a left shoulder dislocation during the Week 11 matchup. Fields apparently played through the injury late in the game, and he is being described as “day-to-day” by the team before a Week 12 matchup against the Jets.

The actual incident in which Fields injured the shoulder is unclear, though he took a variety of shots against Atlanta’s defense, but he was clearly ailing after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.

For Chicago, there has to be some level of long-term consideration with how to handle Fields. In short, the Bears are 3-8 and, even with improvement lately, Chicago’s 2022 prospects are not terribly encouraging. It will be interesting to see what kind of caution is in place when evaluating Fields for Week 12 in particular, but he certainly showed some toughness in playing through a pretty painful injury.

