Justin Herbert is pretty universally viewed as one of the most naturally gifted quarterbacks in the NFL. Blessed with a rocket launcher for an arm with great accuracy and the ability to process the game at a high level, Herbert is very close to reaching that upper echelon of quarterbacks in the league. And on Monday night, we saw that Herbert has another club in his bag: the ability to catch the football.

Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers played host to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football this week. During the game’s second quarter with things tied at seven, Herbert and the Charger offense faced a third-and-5 from deep in their own territory. He dropped back and looked like he had a layup to Keenan Allen, but the ball was batted down at the line of scrimmage. But instead of softly falling to the ground, Herbert was able to snag the ball while it was in mid-air, corral it, and run for a first down, as Dallas had no one to keep him from sprinting to the line to gain.

Herbert caught his own pass and ran for a first down 😂 📺: #DALvsLAC on ESPN/ABC

Credit where it’s due, that’s an impressive, heads-up play by Herbert and a good job to pick up the necessary yardage. Having said that, he’s much better at throwing the ball than he is catching it, so we would recommend he keeps doing that.