Justin Herbert Will Have Season-Ending Surgery On His Broken Finger

The Los Angeles Chargers saw their already slim playoff hopes effectively eliminated on Sunday, as they not only fell to 5-8 with a dismal 24-7 loss to the Broncos, but saw star quarterback Justin Herbert leave the game in the second half with a broken finger on his throwing hand.

On Tuesday, we learned that Herbert, who battled through an injury to his non-throwing hand earlier this year, will miss the rest of the season after the team opted to have him get surgery to repair his injured finger. With Herbert out, backup Easton Stick will quarterback the team for the remaining four games of the season.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert is out for the season following surgery to repair the broken index finger on his right hand, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Easton Stick steps in for the rest of 2023.

It is a disappointing end to the season for Herbert and all but spells the end for the Chargers as a team this year. At 5-8, they are tied for 12th, two games behind a clump of six teams at 7-6 that are all vying for the wild card in the AFC. Without Herbert, the chance of a miraculous close to the season over the final four games that pushes them back into the postseason seems exceedingly unlikely, and the attention will shift to next year in Los Angeles.

The Chargers have some big decisions to make this offseason, namely what to do at head coach as Brandon Staley is widely assumed to be on the hot seat and they are expected to make a coaching change to finally try to tap into the full potential of a highly talented roster that has never put it all together.