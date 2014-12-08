Justin Timberlake Showed Off His Camera Skills, Adorable Grandma At Yesterday’s Grizzlies Game

Weeks after schooling a Twitter troll on the art of sports fandom, Justin Timberlake spent time with his grandmother in the stands at last night’s Memphis Grizzlies game against the Miami Heat. A minority owner, Timberlake has used his online presence to promote the Grizzlies on several occasions. According to MTV, Sunday night was no exception.

Like a good southern boy, Timberlake credited his “Granny” with the Grizzlies’ win over the Heat:

Earlier, he flexed his owner’s muscles and gave being a courtside cameraman a shot:

I’m glad Timberlake’s enjoying his copycat Jay-Z career, though he might want to work on his cameraman skills. Point the lens at the actual game, Justin.

