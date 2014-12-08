Justin Timberlake Showed Off His Camera Skills, Adorable Grandma At Yesterday’s Grizzlies Game

#Justin Timberlake
News & Culture Writer
12.08.14

Weeks after schooling a Twitter troll on the art of sports fandom, Justin Timberlake spent time with his grandmother in the stands at last night’s Memphis Grizzlies game against the Miami Heat. A minority owner, Timberlake has used his online presence to promote the Grizzlies on several occasions. According to MTV, Sunday night was no exception.

Like a good southern boy, Timberlake credited his “Granny” with the Grizzlies’ win over the Heat:

Earlier, he flexed his owner’s muscles and gave being a courtside cameraman a shot:

I’m glad Timberlake’s enjoying his copycat Jay-Z career, though he might want to work on his cameraman skills. Point the lens at the actual game, Justin.

Source: MTV

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake
TAGSchilling with grannyJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEMEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP