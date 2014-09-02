Justin Upton’s Bubble Gum Trouble Was Our Favorite GIF From The Weekend

Braves left fielder Justin Upton tried to blow a bubble during a plate appearance over the weekend. It did not go well. It did not go well at all. And since I’m like 12-years-old and laugh at poop jokes and fart at the dinner table, here it is in GIF form. Amazingly, it’s hard to tell which one of these is in reverse.
I’m sure somewhere in there exists a metaphor for his brother’s career, right?
CASS!
oh, barves, you delight at all times
Jeez. I thought you guys were calling Justin Verlander something like Mr. Kate Upton or something. Which I’m more than ok with.
Reverse is freaking hilarious. Well done.
I aim to please thought my wife doesn’t seem to think so.
*though
No I can. I was just too lazy to do it.
I click on anything that says “upton” in the headline