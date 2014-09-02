Justin Upton’s Bubble Gum Trouble Was Our Favorite GIF From The Weekend

#Atlanta Braves #Baseball #MLB #GIFs
Senior Editor
09.02.14 9 Comments

Braves left fielder Justin Upton tried to blow a bubble during a plate appearance over the weekend. It did not go well. It did not go well at all. And since I’m like 12-years-old and laugh at poop jokes and fart at the dinner table, here it is in GIF form. Amazingly, it’s hard to tell which one of these is in reverse.

TOPICS#Atlanta Braves#Baseball#MLB#GIFs
TAGSATLANTA BRAVESBaseballgifsJUSTIN UPTONJustin Upton gumMLB

