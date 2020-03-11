Juventus Defender Daniele Rugani Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Italy is currently being ravaged by COVID-19, aka the Coronavirus, as hospitals are over capacity and the entire country is on lockdown. On Wednesday, Italy alone had 827 confirmed deaths from the virus as they continue to struggle to bring the pandemic under control.

All sporting events in Italy have been cancelled, with the exception of some international cup competitions being played behind closed doors. Juventus, one of the premier soccer clubs in Italy, is scheduled to play Lyon next Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League, but on Wednesday, the club announced some stunning news, as defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19, although he is asymptomatic.

The footballer, Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.

Given that there is a 14-day mandatory quarantine for anyone that tests positive or came in contact with a person that tests positive, one has to wonder how many members of the club would even be available for a game next week if it even takes place. That he is asymptomatic is good news in that he’s not dealing with a severe case, but that still means he still was carrying the disease and could have passed it along to any number of people within the club. We await any word from UEFA on plans for the match with Lyon and whether they will postpone or cancel any games moving forward as the pandemic spreads.