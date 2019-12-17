Dana White Is Open To A Kamaru Usman Showdown With Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman showed the world why he’s the UFC’s king in the welterweight division with a dominant, jaw-breaking performance against one of the toughest competitors in the division, Colby Covington Saturday night at UFC 245. After ending Covington’s night with a stunning fifth-round TKO in what may have been the fight of the year, Usman acknowledged in his post-fight press conference that he’s welcoming all challengers.

“I’m waiting for whoever (UFC President) Dana (White) and the organization feel is the next guy for me,” Usman said, via MMA Fighting.

He may not have to wait long though. While reflecting on the night, White acknowledged the prospects of a Usman showdown with the current “BMF” champion, Jorge Masvidal, as “massive,” per ESPN. “The Masvidal fight now versus Usman is a big deal.”

Masvidal earned a victory over Nate Diaz due to a doctor’s stoppage at UFC 244 and is firmly planted in the No. 3 spot in the division, having finished off Darren Till and Ben Askren in what was a breakout 2019. “Gamebred” is in a truly unique position though.

He’s apparently in wait-and-see mode on his next fight, reportedly “eyeing greener pastures” if Conor McGregor wins his return bout against Donald Cerrone next month. McGregor is unquestionably the bigger money fight, and after dispatching Diaz, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Masvidal brawl with the former two-division champion.

Whatever White and the UFC decide is next for Usman — and for that matter Masvidal — it should become a much clearer picture after McGregor tangles with “Cowboy” Cerrone in January.