Jorge Masvidal Won The BMF Title Against Nate Diaz After A Doctor Stopped The Fight

Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz due to a doctor stoppage at the end of the third round to win the “Baddest Motherf***er” championship in the main event at UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden. Masvidal was awarded the title in the middle of the Octagon by former WWE champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after doctors ruled Diaz couldn’t continue due to a gash around his right eye.

Masvidal opened the first with instant pressure, hurting Diaz with an elbow and head kick that sent him to the ground.

Masvidal immediately jumped on him, trying to end the fight early and opening up a nasty gash on Diaz’s eye. Back on his feet, Diaz responded with a left to the chin of Masvidal that sent him back against the cage.

Diaz tags Masvidal and then Masvidal blows a kiss to the crowd. Unreal! #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/mKp0b5lLJd — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Masvidal continued to bring the pressure in the second, rocking Diaz with a right hand and sending him back to the ground with a kick to the body. He allowed Diaz to get back to his feet, but hurt him again with a slew of body shots. Late in the round, Masvidal tossed Diaz to the ground with authority before Diaz locked in a late ankle lock before the end of the second.

In the third, it was Diaz bringing the pressure, but Masvidal yet again found the overhand right followed with a body kick. The end of the round saw Masvidal and Diaz on the ground yet again, where the duo traded heavy shots to close out the third. The doctor called the fight before the two could come out for round four, but there was a silver lining to all of this. After being awarded the BMF belt, Masvidal immediately announced his desire to run it back, a sentiment which Diaz echoed.

Masvidal came into Saturday’s bout riding a two-fight win streak, knocking out Darren Till before earning the fastest knockout in UFC history with a stunning flying knee to the face of Ben Askren. He battled Diaz, who after three years away from the Octagon, returned in August to defeat Anthony Pettis before calling him out in a battle to become the UFC’s real “BMF.”