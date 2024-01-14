It’s So Cold In Kansas City That Andy Reid’s Mustache Froze

In case you hadn’t heard, it’s the coldest game ever in Kansas City as the Chiefs take on the Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game.

The forecast called for the temperature to be at -1 degrees in the stadium at the start of the game with a wind chill getting into the -20s.

And in cold weather, things freeze. Like legendary Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid’s perhaps-even-more-legendary mustache:

Reid’s Chiefs lead 16-7 after a half of football, and yes, it is still very cold. While there’s never been a colder game at Arrowhead Stadium, it was never going to be the coldest game in NFL history, or even the coldest playoff game. That honor belongs to the 1967 NFL Championship, which came to be known as the Ice Bowl, in Green Bay. Vince Lombardi’ Packers vanquished the Cowboys at home to take home the title as the temperature dropped to -13 degrees.

It hasn’t been the prettiest game tonight — the Dolphins had just five first-half first downs — but nothing is all that pleasant about playing in temperatures that cold.

Reid might knock the icicles off of his mustache at the half, but they are sure to return. And if not, the legendary image of his icicled mustache will live on.