Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is heading into the final year of his contract. While he wanted an extension earlier this year, the team decided against offering him one — Hunt is coming off of a campaign in which he appeared in eight games due to a calf injury that lingered.

Hunt has said in the past that he wants to spend the rest of his career in Cleveland, but between his current contract situation and the fact that he has sat out the last two days of team drills, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com brings word that the Ohio native has gone to the team and asked for a trade. Despite that, Cabot reports that the team told him no.

“Right now I’m just taking it day by day, man,” Hunt told the press at minicamp earlier this summer, per Cleveland.com. “I’m going to see what they want to do with me and I’m just taking it day by day. Hopefully I can be here longterm. We’ll see what God has in plan for me, that’s all I can say.

“I was born and raised here,” Hunt continued. “I’d love to finish my career here and just keep playing the game with (Nick) Chubb longer and with the great guys on this great team.”

The Browns boast one of the league’s deepest backfields, as Nick Chubb ran the ball 228 times for 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games last year, while D’Ernest Johnson deputized him for much of the year, registering 534 yards and three scores on 100 carries. Hunt had five scores and 386 yards on 78 carries during his injury-plagued 2021 campaign.