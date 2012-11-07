The Political Victory Nobody Is Talking About: Kate Upton’s Uncle Won His Election

I don’t know anything about Michigan’s Fred Upton and his politics, but for circumstances that are important to the very fabric with which this site operates, I had to look them up. Turns out Upton is a Republican Congressman (don’t care) from Michigan’s 6th district (dooooon’t care) and he is also the Chairman of the Committee on Energy and Commerce (double dog doodie don’t care). However, he’s also the uncle of 2011 With Leather Celebrity Sports Fan of the Year Kate Upton and we absolutely care about that.
According to Michigan Live, this year’s election was a big kick in the pants for the incumbent congressman. Sure, he’s been in office since 1987 (originally in the 4th district, now in the 6th), but his margin of victory in this election was closer than it has ever been.
In 2008, Upton won Kalamazoo County with 53 percent of the vote, or by 12,429 votes. Tuesday night, Upton won 2012 by 9 votes. Looking at the presidential results, Obama received 56.1 percent of the county vote, compared to 58.9 percent in 2008.
In 2010, Upton won the county with 57 percent of the vote.
But Fred’s a smart dude, and he knew that he had to bring in the big guns to remind everyone just how powerful he really is.
That’s Kate with some of Fred’s supporters. There hasn’t been any word yet as to whether or not Detroit Tigers pitcher and Kate’s alleged boyfriend Justin Verlander was there or not, but I’m going to report, with 0% of the polls giving a crap, that he wasn’t because she dumped him for not winning the World Series. In fact, I picture her slapping him multiple times and spitting on his hat before riding away on her unicorn named Heaven.
And since this was all nonsensical and we’ve all had enough of politics, here’s a picture from Kate’s latest Vogue shoot.
Using the “my niece is a barely legal hot piece of ass” is the oldest play in the book. Well done Fred Upton. Well done.
*Looks at second picture* Shit, I should have become a chiropractor.
That bra is obviously making her back sore. Get there amare!
What’s more of a mortal lock: Alabama winning the SEC or Kate Upton repeating as
With Leather Celebrity Sports Fan of the Year?
Let’s just say you could bet on the sun not rising for better odds than her not repeating. No spoilers, though.
Is D-Bates a lock for the 2012 Celebrity Fan of With Leather award?
If there is any silver lining in being a Republican today it is this.
Is this still funny?
And she looks absolutely thrilled to be there.
Granted, that all becomes irrelevant as you scroll down just a bit further.
It’s almost like she knows the guy in the picture is going to have lots of happy times looking at that picture over the years and that the girl on the right hates Kate Upton and is completely jealous of her.
I’m telling you, boys. There are some hot teenage and twentysomething babes who are interested in politics.
But then they turn into that beast on the right around 35. So get ’em while they’re young.