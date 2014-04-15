Kate Upton Wants Smaller Boobs So She Can Go Braless (Yes, This Is News)

If you are a regular reader of With Leather or even mildly aware of Kate Upton’s existence, you’ll respond to that headline in one of two ways:
1. “Oh, that sounds reasonable. Makes sense.” or
2. EVERYONE INTO THE BOMB SHELTER, NOW
But yeah, according to a not-exploitative-at-all interview with Kate in US Magazine that I will not-at-all-exploitatively share with you now, a model known for three consecutive Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers, professionally running in slow motion and finding new ways to work “Kate Upton’s boobs” into things would like to be flat-chested. Adjust your “good for her” and “OH GOD NOs” accordingly.
“Every single day I’m like, ‘Oh man, it would be so much easier,’ especially if people didn’t constantly bring them up,” the Vogue cover girl added. “If I could just take them off like they were clip-ons…”
The two-time consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model continued to express her dismay over her busty body. “I know I say I wish I had smaller boobs,” she shared, “and that’s true because at least twice a day I wish that.
And here’s a part we can all “oh God no” at:
Upton and her coveted curves will star alongside Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann in the upcoming flick The Other Woman. A movie preview shows Body Book author Diaz and Mann ogling over Upton’s physique, clad in a tiny white bikini. “In my eyes, Cameron Diaz has the perfect figure,” Upton said.
I guess we should start bracing ourselves now for that moment when Kate decides she wants to be taken seriously as an actress and drops everything to look as bland as possible, aka the “Jennifer Connelly,” aka the “Katherine Heigl.” I am okay taking you seriously as the lady in the sexy Easter bunny costume, but I guess I understand.
The doctor should make sure to tell her of the risks that come with breast reduction surgery, such as the massive pay cut.
THIS IS BLASPHEMY!!! *grabs pitchfork*
Guys, raise your hands if you think Cameron Diaz has a better body than Kate Upton….
It’s not guys you need to ask, we know how that poll is going to turn out. Ask women which body they’d rather have and you’ll quickly be reminded of how dumb bitches is :(
Or you will be reminded that there are women who don’t want to have back problems and constantly be treated as a sex doll but just want a normal fit body?
You probably want them to learn to read and vote to don’t you, you dirty hippie.
She has better legs and torso.
@TheMuffinman123, you speak the truth. I don’t know I’d go so far as to ever get a reduction, but most days, I need upwards of ten ibuprofen to deal with neck and back strain.
@TheMuffinman123
Then why Cameron Diaz? Pick Lolo Jones or Hope Solo if you want fit and pretty.
@Malia
Fuck, get the reduction surgery. That’s a lot of drugs to deal with what God “gifted” you.
@Johnny Slider, you can’t get the drugs that work best for having boob-related strain. Doctors are stingy enough with handing out the good meds for a wisdom tooth extraction. Please don’t lecture me on something you clearly know nothing about.
@Johnny Slider, Annnnd I misread your comment, sorry :/
But I’m not crazy about the scarring issue with surgery.
Fair enough. It seemed to me that if you’re in that much pain from your breast size that you have to take that many pills a day, surgery seems worth it. But again, fair enough.
@Malia
Yeah, and now my correction comment appears after your correction comment.
Umm, if you can afford it, maybe reduction surgery for your breasts and then a plastic surgeon to deal with the scarring?
@Johnny Slider because the little troll going on about ” dumb bitches ” was refering the choice between Cameron Diaz and Kate Upton
Malia, you’re right to be careful about reduction. A girlfriend had hers reduced (they were glorious) and the surgeon was a butcher. Scarring around the nipple and down the underside of the breasts. Her nipples look like they were glued back on, they really aren’t positioned correctly for the breast size she has now.
As far as a reduction…… do they not do as with Lipo and just put the pinhole and suck the fat out that way??? The could come in through the armpit area even. I have seen where in stomach Lipo they come in through the thigh.
to the ladies with pain due to large boobs: have you guys never tried shoulder shrugs? Seriously, even ridiculously endowed women manage the problem with minimal exercise, large boobs in and of themselves should never cause a problem.
Just use a sports bra or somerthing geez
I volunteer my hands to be a sports bra
I challenge you to walk around day after day with a sports (or any) bra on your DDs and not experience strain.
If I had DDs, I’d never leave the house.
Biff, if you never leave the house, you just might get DDs.
Boo friggin hoo. If she wants smaller tits she can have her implants taken out anytime.
Umm, dude: [youtu.be]
Awww its cute when 13 year olds think they know the difference between real and fake tits.
Lol, you think Kim Kardashian’s ass is real to?
/I’m reading this from the inside of the bomb shelter.
No problem with this at all. There are always more where she came from.
Can we all just tweet Justin Verlander this? He needs to be aware of this if he isn’t already…
That is a whore lie!
The best looking women on the planet need to cool it with stuff like this. Somewhere in grad school a homely girl accidentally comes across this and rolls her eyes.
Hey, what’s with the knock on Jennifer Connelly? She’s still world-class gorgeous.