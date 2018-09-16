Keelan Cole May Have Made The Catch Of The Year Against The Patriots

09.16.18 29 mins ago

CBS

The NFL season is young, but even though it’s Week 2, we may already have the catch of the year, courtesy of Keelan Cole of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cole isn’t the most heralded receiver in the Jaguars’ wide receiving corps, but he showed he’s got some incredibly strong hands and impressive concentration on Sunday. Blake Bortles threw one up to Cole, who was covered well, and Cole had to turn to get to the ball thrown a bit behind him, reaching up with his right hand and snagging the pass clean.

