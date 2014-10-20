A few weeks back we learned that Michael Strahan landed a role in Magic Mike XXL, the sequel to the stripperific hit starring Channing Tatum. We weren’t sure what Strahan’s role would be but we assumed it involved the Hall of Famer taking his clothes off (see GIF below).
During today’s episode of Live With Kelly and Michael, Strahan gave the world the juicy details no one wanted. In short, Strahan’s Strahan is in a teeny-tiny banana hammock and boy oh boy is Kelly Ripa excited for that.
Ripa broke out in a rap:
“Gap teeth in ya mouth so my clit’s got ta fit.”
That poor little blond girl has no idea what she is in for.
One thing about Magic Mike: it inspired lots of guys to be more conscious of how their tool looks and to keep it healthy. Using a first rate penis health cream (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil) can help with issues like dry organ skin, odor, loss of sensation,