In Which Kelly Ripa Talks About Michael Strahan’s Penis In A Banana Hammock For ‘Magic Mike XXL’

#Magic Mike XXL
Senior Editor
10.20.14 3 Comments

A few weeks back we learned that Michael Strahan landed a role in Magic Mike XXL, the sequel to the stripperific hit starring Channing Tatum. We weren’t sure what Strahan’s role would be but we assumed it involved the Hall of Famer taking his clothes off (see GIF below).

During today’s episode of Live With Kelly and Michael, Strahan gave the world the juicy details no one wanted. In short, Strahan’s Strahan is in a teeny-tiny banana hammock and boy oh boy is Kelly Ripa excited for that.

