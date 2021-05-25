Veteran sports personality Kenny Mayne announced in mid-May that he would be leaving ESPN as a “salary cap casualty,” ending a run of nearly three decades as an employee of the network. At the same time, Mayne indicated that he would be sticking around through May 24 and, on Monday, his final appearance arrived on the set of SportsCenter.

As part of Mayne’s curtain call, he interviewed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been prominently in the news throughout the NFL offseason. Part of the interview touched on Rodgers’ current feelings about his standing with the Packers, including the assertion that he is fond of Jordan Love, Green Bay’s fan base and his fellow players, but not quite as excited about the team’s “philosophy.”

Aaron Rodgers spoke with @Kenny_Mayne about where he stands with the Packers: pic.twitter.com/VeSBspFVLL — ESPN (@espn) May 25, 2021

That clip certainly made the rounds, as every twist and turn from Rodgers is (rightfully) covered with bated breath. From there, though, Mayne left his imprint on the interview, signing off by pretty much dropping the mic on Rodgers by playfully ripping him for his takes on cryptocurrency and dropping an expletive on the way out.

This is something that Mayne can pull off with gusto, as evidenced by Rodgers laughing through it and sharing his appreciation for the beloved anchor. Obviously, this would not have worked with just anyone, but Mayne walking the tight rope between the real news with Rodgers to making everybody laugh is a perfect encapsulation of his appeal on the air in Bristol since 1994.