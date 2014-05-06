Kevin Hart Busted Out His Impressions Of The Entire NBA On TNT Crew

For those of us who didn’t feel like the 2012 romantic comedy Think Like a Man answered enough questions or tied up the intricate plotlines of all of the main characters well enough, Think Like a Man Too hits theaters on June 20. After all, one movie is hardly enough time to relay all of the relationship advice that Steve Harvey offered in his book, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, because the guy has been married three times, so he probably has a lot of really important and battle-tested advice that we should all listen to and take very seriously.

The star of both films, Kevin Hart, appeared in a new spot for the movie on TNT during last night’s NBA Playoffs action, and instead of merely offering some meaningless insight or trading a few barbs with Charles Barkley and Shaq, he showed off his impressions of the entire TNT panel. I guess the most important question about this is, has anyone ever done a bad Shaq impression? I want to say no, but I can’t remember if Kenan Thompson did Shaq or not. Oh well, Hart is pretty solid.

Now, if you don’t get these jokes, don’t worry. YouTube commenter “HecticEthnic” has the full breakdown for us.

Thank God he explained that. I thought we’d never get it.