Kevin Love Won The NBA White Guy Award

The NBA released the results of its 2013 GM survey on Tuesday, and while a lot of the results are obvious — LeBron James will win MVP, Anthony Davis will have a breakout season, Chris Paul is good at passing — but only one is hilariously easy-to-stereotype: “Which player makes the most of limited natural ability?”

Last year’s winner was Kevin Love of the Minnesota Timberwolves. This year’s winner is … uh, Kevin Love of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Not only is he unhappy with repeatedly being told he’s got no natural talent but “makes the most of it,” he’s able to more accurately encapsulate what the award means: it means you’re the NBA’s best white guy.

Let’s fact check that:

Congratulations on being one of the NBA’s best white guys, Jared Dudley.

I want to send out my own GM survey and fill it with questions like, “which player seems like he’d be the worst at dancing,” “compare/contrast how Kevin Love and LeBron James would drive cars” and “do you think Kevin Love could make 2 baskets if he had 10 shots.”