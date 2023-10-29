The Minnesota Vikings were enjoying a comfortable afternoon at Lambeau Field heading into the fourth quarter, as they led 24-10 as they drove into Packers territory once again to start the final period.

However, on a third down play, starting quarterback Kirk Cousins had to hop off the field on one foot after suffering a non-contact injury dropping back in the pocket, eventually going down for a sack.

A look at the Cousins injury, non-contact play pic.twitter.com/8uGNhWY5ox — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 29, 2023

Cousins hopped on his left foot to the bench and was clearly in agony, and after going into the medical tent for evaluation, Cousins was carted back to the locker room, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Kirk Cousins hobbled to the sidelines and his currently being looked at after being hit on the previous play. pic.twitter.com/YpAW42Ese6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2023

Cousins was just carted off with his right shoe off https://t.co/1jOoeOTVDL — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 29, 2023

The team immediately ruled him out for the game with what they are officially calling an ankle injury, but there is of course considerable concern it’s something worse given it was a non-contact injury.

QB Kirk Cousins (ankle) is out for the remainder of #MINvsGB. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 29, 2023

While the exact circumstances of how he suffered his injury was different, Aaron Rodgers’ was also initially ruled out with an ankle injury by the Jets on what ended up being an Achilles tear. Vikings fans will be holding their breath until further tests and an MRI get done tomorrow, wondering if their quarterback will be able to return this season or if they’ll be turning to Jaren Hall or someone else via the trade market this week heading into the trade deadline.