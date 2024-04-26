The biggest shock of the 2024 NFL Draft came when the Atlanta Falcons picked Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick. While many of the projections pegged the Falcons as a team that would select a defensive player, the team went in the completely opposite direction, as they took the fourth quarterback off the board and got their signal caller of the future.

There’s just one problem: The team’s high-profile offseason acquisition plays quarterback. Back in March, the team signed Kirk Cousins on a 4-year deal with the first two years guaranteed. He can make up to $180 million on the deal, which is not the kind of investment teams tend to make before they pick a quarterback. And according to multiple reports, the decision to pick Penix came as a surprise to Cousins, too, because while he apparently got told that the team would consider picking a QB at some point, he wasn’t told that the pick would come at No. 8.

The Falcons called Kirk Cousins when they were on the clock to let him know.

From what I learned, Cousins understood a QB would be considered but he did not believe his successor would be taken in the first round. I’m told he’s a bit stunned. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 26, 2024

Daniel Jeremiah: "I just reached out to his agent, Mike McCartney, he was not given a heads up. Kirk Cousins was not given really a heads up on this whole thing." pic.twitter.com/ShfKRBR257 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2024

As we all sit in shock over the Atlanta pick, a source tells me Kirk Cousins just as “shocked” and “disappointed” Never said anything to him or his reps about a QB in 1st round despite suggesting they would. Still “it’s a business” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 26, 2024

Now, while the Falcons don’t have to keep Cousins in the loop, it is not usually a good thing when the decision to select your quarterback of the future catches your franchise QB off guard like this. Now, the relationship between the two will assuredly be put under the spotlight during the 2024 season and beyond.