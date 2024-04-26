kirk cousins
Getty Image
Sports

Report: Kirk Cousins Was ‘A Bit Stunned’ The Falcons Drafted Michael Penix Jr. With The No. 8 Pick

The biggest shock of the 2024 NFL Draft came when the Atlanta Falcons picked Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick. While many of the projections pegged the Falcons as a team that would select a defensive player, the team went in the completely opposite direction, as they took the fourth quarterback off the board and got their signal caller of the future.

There’s just one problem: The team’s high-profile offseason acquisition plays quarterback. Back in March, the team signed Kirk Cousins on a 4-year deal with the first two years guaranteed. He can make up to $180 million on the deal, which is not the kind of investment teams tend to make before they pick a quarterback. And according to multiple reports, the decision to pick Penix came as a surprise to Cousins, too, because while he apparently got told that the team would consider picking a QB at some point, he wasn’t told that the pick would come at No. 8.

Now, while the Falcons don’t have to keep Cousins in the loop, it is not usually a good thing when the decision to select your quarterback of the future catches your franchise QB off guard like this. Now, the relationship between the two will assuredly be put under the spotlight during the 2024 season and beyond.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
How To Buy Fred Again..’s ‘USB001’ On Vinyl
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×