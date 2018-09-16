Twitter

The term “seeing-eye” is usually reserved for hits in baseball that squeak past two infielders unable to range to the ball before it hits hte outfield. But what Kirk Cousins did on Sunday could definitely be categorized as a seeing-eye touchdown.

Cousins threw a dagger between three Green Bay Packers defenders on Sunday in the dying seconds of a game that forced overtime in Minnesota in Week 2. Trailing 29-21 late in the fourth quarter, Cousins found Adam Thielen by the goal line on a pass that got the Vikings in position to tie the game.

The Vikings were faced with a 1st and 10 at the Packers 22 with 36 seconds left in regulation when Cousins took the snap and immediately saw pressure. He got rid of the ball right before getting crushed with a rush up the middle, but the path the ball would take to Thielen was equally precarious.