This Knicks Fan’s Raymond Felton Rants Are Becoming The Best Thing On YouTube

#YouTube #NBA #New York Knicks
Senior Writer
02.05.14 6 Comments

We’re just a little more than halfway through the NBA season, and if the playoffs started today, the New York Knicks would once again have left their fans feeling dissatisfied and furious. Also, the Charlotte Bobcats would be in the playoffs, and that would literally be the weirdest f*cking thing that has ever happened in the history of the Earth. Fortunately, the NBA is a capitalistic enterprise and the Knicks still have 34 regular season games remaining, and while coach Mike Woodson might not be around for all of them, point guard Raymond Felton probably will. That doesn’t sit well with at least one Knicks fan.

I won’t bother explaining why Knicks fans seem to hate Felton so much, as this gentleman, known as “Crazy Eights,” from the Orange and Blue Global Knicks forum has already done so well and with quite passionate vulgarity. Make sure to use headphones if you’re at work, but if you’re a Knicks fan, go ahead and shout along.

And here are a few of the other videos from OB Global to let you know how deep this loathing goes…

I just like this one because of the sexy saxophone:

(Banner via Getty)

Around The Web

TOPICS#YouTube#NBA#New York Knicks
TAGSANGRY FANSNBANEW YORK KNICKSRAYMOND FELTONyoutube

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP