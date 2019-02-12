NASCAR Star Kyle Busch Created Real Life Mario Kart At His House

Twitter/@KyleBusch

The start of the NASCAR season is here as the best drivers in the sport have descended on Daytona for the week-long festivities leading up to the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

While they got ready for qualifying and the Duels, there was still some down time at home for the likes of Kyle Busch to have some fun with the family. NASCAR drivers tend to have lots of motorsport related toys at their homes and tracks to race them on with friends.

At the Busch household, he has a bevy of go-karts and decided to do a fun video with his son in the lead up to Daytona week. Busch had three of his friends dress as Mario, Donkey Kong, and Yoshi and put on his racing gear and created a real life Mario Kart at home, because why wouldn’t you.