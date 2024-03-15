kyler murray aaron donald
Getty Image
Sports

Kyler Murray Tweeted ‘THANK GOD’ At Aaron Donald After He Announced His Retirement

Life became a little bit easier for quarterbacks, offensive linemen, running backs, and offensive coordinators on Friday afternoon. Aaron Donald, the legendary Rams defensive lineman who earned All-Pro first-team honors eight times in his 10-year career, announced his retirement from the NFL. It’s not the first time that Donald floated the idea of retiring, but this time, he went through with calling it a career.

Donald will turn 33 in May and played at an All-Pro level last year, so it’s not like he’s lost a step or two at the time of his retirement. The Rams acknowledged this in a tweet that simply said “quarterbacks rejoice,” and while it’s unclear if he saw that, Arizona Cardinals signal caller Kyler Murray to that literally and replied to Donald’s retirement announcement.

In another tweet, Murray expressed his appreciation for getting to play against Donald and wished him well, but also made it a point to say he really hopes that Donald doesn’t end up having second thoughts here.

Our assumption is that every quarterback in the NFL — especially the ones in the NFC West — agree with everything Murray is saying here. In their last matchup, Donald and the Rams beat Murray and the Cardinals, 37-14. While Donald did not sack Murray in the game, he registered a pair of QB hits.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×