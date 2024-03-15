Life became a little bit easier for quarterbacks, offensive linemen, running backs, and offensive coordinators on Friday afternoon. Aaron Donald, the legendary Rams defensive lineman who earned All-Pro first-team honors eight times in his 10-year career, announced his retirement from the NFL. It’s not the first time that Donald floated the idea of retiring, but this time, he went through with calling it a career.

Donald will turn 33 in May and played at an All-Pro level last year, so it’s not like he’s lost a step or two at the time of his retirement. The Rams acknowledged this in a tweet that simply said “quarterbacks rejoice,” and while it’s unclear if he saw that, Arizona Cardinals signal caller Kyler Murray to that literally and replied to Donald’s retirement announcement.

THANK GOD.😂😅🫡 — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

In another tweet, Murray expressed his appreciation for getting to play against Donald and wished him well, but also made it a point to say he really hopes that Donald doesn’t end up having second thoughts here.

Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time! @AaronDonald97 Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DcVhCMw0vv — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

Our assumption is that every quarterback in the NFL — especially the ones in the NFC West — agree with everything Murray is saying here. In their last matchup, Donald and the Rams beat Murray and the Cardinals, 37-14. While Donald did not sack Murray in the game, he registered a pair of QB hits.