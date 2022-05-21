For years, Real Madrid have made no secret about their interest in luring Kylian Mbappe to Spain. From a trial with the club as a 12 year old to a very public flirtation with the Frenchman last summer, Real Madrid’s intention for quite some time has been to build its club around the player viewed as the future face of the sport.

Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs out this summer, and for months, the belief has been that he will finally make the jump to the club for which he’s long dreamed of playing. But despite negotiations between the player and the club, reports began to circulate on Saturday morning indicated that Mbappe will stay in France for the next three years after opting to sign a contract extension with PSG.

Via ESPN:

Kylian Mbappe has said he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain, sources told ESPN, in a shock U-turn that sees Real Madrid miss out again on their long-term transfer target. Mbappe, 23, had been widely expected to move to the Bernabeu this summer, with his PSG contract due to expire on June 30. But after a late change of heart, Mbappe is set to sign a three-year contract with PSG.

Later in the day on Saturday, PSG released a video to confirm that Mbappe put pen to paper on an extension.

Sky Sports reports that Mbappe’s contract will be the most lucrative in the world, with the French star set to make £4 million a month in addition to “a mammoth signing-on figure in the region of £100m.” It also includes “concessions over image rights as well as bonuses for goals, Ballon d’Or honours, and Champions League success.”

In response to Mbappe’s decision, La Liga released a statement indicating it plans on filing a complaint against PSG to UEFA and alleges that this deal “attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions, but also in domestic leagues.”

Official statement: La Liga announce they have now reported Paris Saint-Germain to UEFA because of Kylian Mbappé deal. 🚨 #Mbappé “This is a scandal. We will now report PSG to Uefa, French autorities and EU authorities”. ⤵️📑 pic.twitter.com/ZFFtZN4eTl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2022

Extraordinary statement from La Liga. They say they intend to file a complaint against PSG with UEFA and say PSG have endangered stability of European football. Spanish league has issued a statement on “Mbappe’s possible announcement to stay at PSG.” More @TheAthleticUK soon. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) May 21, 2022

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco on a permanent basis in 2018 for €180, the highest transfer fee ever paid for a teenager and the second-highest in history behind only his teammate, Neymar. He has scored 168 goals in 216 matches for the French giants.