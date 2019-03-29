The Los Angeles Coliseum Might Not Undergo A Controversial Name Change

Getty Image

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum may be best known for USC football games and the 1986 Olympic Games, and it may not be associated with an airline after public outcry over a potential naming agreement may nullify the stadium’s rebrand.

According to the Associated Press, USC is open to modifying or cancelling the naming rights agreement it made with United Airlines, which was signed last year as part of a renovation financing agreement it made with the airline.

A $69 million deal to put United Airlines on the iconic stadium’s facade could fall apart after the airline offered the University of Southern California an option to dissolve the deal following criticism. The proposed name, United Airlines Memorial Coliseum, was part of a $270 million redevelopment deal of the venue, which is nearly a century old.