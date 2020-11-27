Getty Image
Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19

The NFL’s Thanksgiving slate did not feature an evening kick-off in 2020, with the news breaking earlier this week that the scheduled clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers was moving to Sunday. Baltimore’s organization featured multiple positive COVID-19 tests, including to players like Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, and though players from the Steelers were publicly upset, the league chose to push the proceedings back a few days, citing health and safety concerns. On Thursday, however, the news got even worse for Baltimore, with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reporting that star quarterback Lamar Jackson also tested positive.

Though Jackson hasn’t fully replicated his MVP performance in 2019, he is still the centerpiece of Baltimore’s offense. In fact, Jackson accounts for more than 2,500 total yards and 18 touchdowns so far in 2020 and, with him out of the lineup, the Ravens have very few options at the quarterback position.

It remains to be seen as to how the Ravens and the NFL will respond to this latest news, though it is crucial to note that football isn’t the most important thing here. Hopefully, Jackson will be healthy and without symptoms but, for now, the reporting indicates that he tested positive and will presumably be out of action for at least this week if not longer as a result.

