ESPN’s Josina Anderson Broke Landon Collins To Washington With A Phone Call On Live TV

03.11.19 50 mins ago

Getty Image

NFL free agency opened on Monday and there was plenty of action around the league as players found new homes and teams shelled out big money to bring the top players in.

The biggest deal of the early free agency period belongs to Nick Foles, who will collect $88 million ($50 million guaranteed) from the Jaguars over four years to be their new quarterback. That was expected, but the biggest surprise of the offseason was maybe the Giants allowing star safety Landon Collins to walk without placing a franchise tag on him.

Making matters worse for the Giants, at least with frustrated fans, is that Collins has signed a 6-year, $84 million deal with the rival Washington Redskins. That news was fairly stunning, both the team he went to and the money he got, and the news of his move to Washington was broken by ESPN’s Josina Anderson on their free agency special as she took a phone call on live TV to confirm the news in an incredibly boss move.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Washington Redskins
TAGSESPNLandon CollinsWashington Redskins

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 14 mins ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 5 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP