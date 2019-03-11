Getty Image

NFL free agency opened on Monday and there was plenty of action around the league as players found new homes and teams shelled out big money to bring the top players in.

The biggest deal of the early free agency period belongs to Nick Foles, who will collect $88 million ($50 million guaranteed) from the Jaguars over four years to be their new quarterback. That was expected, but the biggest surprise of the offseason was maybe the Giants allowing star safety Landon Collins to walk without placing a franchise tag on him.

Making matters worse for the Giants, at least with frustrated fans, is that Collins has signed a 6-year, $84 million deal with the rival Washington Redskins. That news was fairly stunning, both the team he went to and the money he got, and the news of his move to Washington was broken by ESPN’s Josina Anderson on their free agency special as she took a phone call on live TV to confirm the news in an incredibly boss move.