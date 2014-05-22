Landon Donovan Has Been Left Off The United States World Cup Roster

The United States Men’s National Team 2014 FIFA World Cup roster was released today and fans from Kalamazoo to somewhere that’s really far away from there are beside themselves in disbelief that Landon Donovan was left off the roster. As you can see above, the hero of the 2010 World Cup win over Algeria is nowhere to be found, and that’s pretty depressing to everyone who remembers the two most iconic video clips of that year. If there’s a sports fan or generally patriotic person who hasn’t watched these videos at least a few hundred times, he might need to be checked into an institution.
First, there was the actual amazing goal that gave the American team the win over Algeria, as called by Ian Darke…
And then there was the reaction shot of fans losing their minds as the goal happened live on TVs showing the game all over the country…
Oh New York grandma, you never fail to make me smile. I guess the good thing about Donovan not being on the roster – and trust me, I’m really reaching here – is that it’ll be up to one of the 23 men who did make the roster to try to match this amazing moment and the incredible reactions from around the country. Best of luck, fellas.
He might still be the biggest name in US soccer but he’s not the best player anymore, not by a mile. When he decided to take time off last year he sort of brought this on himself. Donovan was part of a youth movement in 2002 that really pushed the national team to another level, hopefully the kids Klinsmann’s picked this year (Green, Yedlin, Johannson) can do the same.
Last year we won the Gold Cup largely because of Landon Donovan and his leadership as well as his 5 goals.
Sorry but this is Klinsmann being a moron, and you’re a moron if you agree with him.
The Gold Cup is a third-tier international tournament, way way behind Euro and the Copa America in terms of talent and the “who-gives-a-fuck” factor. And The World Cup is, really, the only thing that matters. Donovan is old by international soccer standards. But, if anything, I might have had him on the bench as a possible substitute in a pinch. I certainly would have had him starting.
*certainly would not have had him starting.
I think there’s a good case to be made for bringing him along just to help the kiddies handle their business. There are a lot of guys on this team that have never been to the World Cup before.
Yeah, this actually isn’t the worst news in the world. Donovan has fallen off recently. He’s looked slower and fatter than usual and has 0 goals in the MLS season so far. If you take away his quickness, he really doesn’t offer too much to the team. He is pretty clutch though. I’m guessing that Klinsmann told him he wouldn’t be starting much at all and that Donovan wasn’t going to be content with playing the Super Sub role.
I’m surprised Brad Davis made it over him, considering that dude is also 32 and is even more of a one trick pony (he just crosses thats it).
What you said, exactly.
When your MVP in a major tournament just last year isn’t on your Wold Cup Squad, it’s not because of how he’s playing. He’s either injured or the coach is an asshole.
Yogi, he was playing with the B Squad against other B Squads. Even Shea Breck looked good in that tournament.
He actually is injured, on that ESPN behind the scenes thing they’re doing he said his knee was bothering him and he wasn’t able to train the way he/Klinsman wants. He looked a bit heavy too.
Yogi understands this football game. For a ‘small’ footballing nation like USA, you keep your best players, even if they have been utter shite recently Not as much luxury to drop big names as other teams do.
This looks like the 2018 roster more than the 2014.
Might as well get them some valuable experience. The chances of them getting out of that group are slim.
That group is the devil.
Soccer is no place for the balding.
Notice I said “balding,” not bald. Shaved heads are clearly allowed. Donovan should have committed and gotten rid of all of it.
Zidane laughs at your hypothesis.
And Bobby Charlton
Zidane is more famous for throwing a headbutt than his play, and Charlton played an entire generation ago when standards were different. Your arguments are invalid.
“More famous for throwing a headbutt than his play”. You’ve watched FUCK ALL football then. Bobby Charlton was one of the greatest players that ever lived, you’re basically undervaluing Pele, Beckenbauer, Di Stefano, Puskas, Eusebio etc. You don’t know anything about football apart from thinking you do.
And Arjen Robben :)
At best, if you’re a fan of Los Gringos, Donovan should have been a sub that you can put in if you need a goal and can control his minutes. At best.
With that said, if you’re supposed to be a goal scorer, 0 goals in 7 games is not good. And at age 32, which is pretty fucking old in soccer, I could see why Klinsman went with a younger kid. Might as well give a kid who will be there in 2018 some experience over a guy who won’t, and will probably act like a whiny bitch for not starting. Which is also probably why Donovan isn’t there, too. It’s amazing what you can overlook when a guy is scoring.
Doesn’t matter if he’s in a bad run of form, you take your best players and hope that they take part in a montage just in time for it all XD
Soccer is gay and unpatriotic.
suck a dick you clown
lol, sounds like a very official statement Gristle.
Troll Tide!11111!
NO U FAGGOT.
I don’t think Klinsmann ever truly let Donovan off the hook for slinking off at the start of qualifying to “recharge his batteries”, which probably didn’t help his case.
Yeah he’s lost a step or two but he’s still probably a top 10 player for the US. Definitely worth a spot if only for leadership and being a clutch sub. Not just for goals but setting up and linking up the play. That puts huge pressure on Bradley since he’s the only player we have capable of that. And Bradley is a great player but he hasn’t been killing it in Toronto.
I’d like to see Beckerman start alongside Bradley. I think Jones is technically a better player but he tends to wander around the field a lot. When Beckerman plays that defensive mid spot he does a good job staying at home and it lets Bradley do more on offense. I don’t know, it just seems like the two of them play well together.
You can’t underestimate knowing how to simply play a position when your team game relies a lot on tactics, formation, and team work more than skill. which the US will clearly need to do if they expect anything from this tournament.
I think Donovan lost some of his leadership clout when he walked away from the game. Granted, he has his reasons and he is allowed to take the time for himself, but that can work against him when he is trying to win a spot on a team. I just dont think he plays the way the manager wants his players to play. He wants rough and tumble beasts like Jones and Altidore, or players that take people on, like Dempsey and Green. I also think that his commitment to the MLS for most of his career has knocked him back in the managers eyes. Many players have come back to the MLS, but they had careers overseas for some time before that, Donovan only had a failed stint in Germany and then a couple loan stints in the EPL, and JK has always said he wants his players to play in the top flight leagues.
That’s the thing. Donovan has a long history of doing douche. I don’t think he would offer that much in terms of leadership.
Not poaching when they’re US citizens by birth and every country does the same thing.
Donovan hasn’t scored a club goal since October. ‘Nuff said.
I don’t really know anything about the mls but I have known that Donovan is US’s best player by far (even ahead of Dempsey) and with every other nation in the world, be it small or big, when they leave their genuine world class players out when they are a bit older, it’s generally seen as madness. It’s okay for Germany to drop someone like or England to drop Ashley Cole… if it works out, it is suicide if not. But ‘little’ teams, outside the very best nations, they generally NEVER drop their world class players. Roger Milla played for Cameroon until he was 40/41, there was never any question of not taking him, because he was a rarity, Shevchenko was WELL past his best in euro 2012 but there was no way Ukraine were going to drop him because of it, world class is rare. Landon Donovan, he was never world class, but he was as close as USA have gotten, and you don’t drop that kinda player.
Have you even watched this team? Neither Donovan NOR Dempsey are the best US players. Neither of them are on the same level as Michael Bradley and he truly IS a world class talent. He could make the roster of just about any country in this tournament and just about any club team at any level.
Donovan has done nothing to deserve his spot on this team. He’s no longer the player he was and the only reason you keep an aging player around with diminishing skills is if he’s a leader in the locker room. Something Donovan isn’t even close to. Yea, the older guys like him because they’ve played with him forever but you can’t have a guy with his attitude around the younger crop. Putting him on the team with his recent history would have been a bad message to send to the entire program.
I’m not a Donovan hater by any means, I’ve loved watching the guy play, but you gotta know when it’s time to move on.
I said I haven’t watched the team. Donovan and Dempsey have both been successful for many years, Michael Bradley is pretty good, but he is FAR AWAY from world class, not even close, those two were never world class either, but they were in the bracket below. Take it from a guy who’s INSANE about football.
It’s not the only reason you keep them around. You keep them around because they have proven again and again that they have something that no one else has had or very few have had before with regards to your team, not because they are ‘a leader’, that’s just a cliche, sometimes people are a leader, alot of great footballers are absolute cocks and they have been past their prime but they have been something special. I’ve seen a bit of Donovan, not since he was at Everton, and he had some special about him.
If you can get more out of someone, you should get more out of someone. I haven’t seen him in years so he might have gone totally off the boil and my whole argument has no legs to stand on, but where Portugal could leave out Rui Costa because they had an abundance of talent to come in, USA’s not a country that has historically had that luxury. You could be in a golden generation, but if not, you keep the remnants of the closest thing you’ve had to a golden generation around as long as possible.