SURPRISE! LaRon Landry’s Giant, Bulging Muscles Were Actually Enhanced By PEDs.

Senior Editor
09.29.14 18 Comments

You’ll be shocked to hear this everyone but LaRon Landry got popped for using performance enhancing drugs. I mean, if LaRon Landry’s not natural, then I just don’t know anymore. IS NOTHING REAL?! The eight-year veteran will sit out four games for the Colts and will return in Week 9.

Here is a before and after collage of LaRon Landry. I don’t see much of a difference, do you?

[NFL]

