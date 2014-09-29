SURPRISE! LaRon Landry’s Giant, Bulging Muscles Were Actually Enhanced By PEDs.

You’ll be shocked to hear this everyone but LaRon Landry got popped for using performance enhancing drugs. I mean, if LaRon Landry’s not natural, then I just don’t know anymore. IS NOTHING REAL?! The eight-year veteran will sit out four games for the Colts and will return in Week 9.

Here is a before and after collage of LaRon Landry. I don’t see much of a difference, do you?

