SURPRISE! LaRon Landry’s Giant, Bulging Muscles Were Actually Enhanced By PEDs.

You’ll be shocked to hear this everyone but LaRon Landry got popped for using performance enhancing drugs. I mean, if LaRon Landry’s not natural, then I just don’t know anymore. IS NOTHING REAL?! The eight-year veteran will sit out four games for the Colts and will return in Week 9.
Here is a before and after collage of LaRon Landry. I don’t see much of a difference, do you?
[NFL]
Jesus. That picture looks an awful lot like that infamous Rob Liefeld Captain America drawing.
[grotesqueanatomy.blogspot.com]
Thank you, I was trying to place why that felt familiar.
The camera angle is even hiding the lack of feet!
@Dan Seitz Why doesn’t Cap have a booty? Steve Rogers doesn’t skip leg day!
@Kungjitsu Because all his muscle mass is sitting on his pecs. I’m not sure how he breathes.
Hell yea it does lmao
BEFORE – HE SUCKS
AFTER – HE STILL SUCKS
If there’s a PED for covering TE’s in the flat THAT’s what he should be taking.
I mean, PEDs are bad and all, but god damn, I’d take them.
To quote a once famous druggie: “Crack is whack.” ~Whitney Houston
To quote a newly famous raccoon: “I ain’t got that long a lifespan anyway.”
I mean, honestly, if taking PEDs would help me get a multi-million dollar pro sports contract then, yeah, I’d take them, too. Sure, he got suspended four games. But he’s still making DEM PHAT STACKS.
Sic Transit Roidia.
Is it D-bol or Test that makes you be able to cover someone?
Neither. It’s called talent, which he can’t get from a bottle.
I hear that David Boston may have roided up, as long as we are talking about the fucking obvious.
David Boston just didn’t give a shit at the end. He’s was like 6’2″ 285lbs and like “So!!?”
That’s just what happens when you leave the Redskins: you flourish.