Larry David Is Totally Awake And Excited About The New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are on a five-game winning streak, so the days of Man F*ck The Knicks may finally be behind us. Even Knicks fans are starting to get more exciting. Remember when Michelle Rodriguez and Cara Delevingne got ripped and fondled each other? Remember when Kate Upton politely sat beside Paul Simon and clapped?

So yeah, things are looking up for the Knicks. What say you, Larry David?

Of COURSE you’d say that.

(This is totally the beginning of a Curb episode where Larry’s been up working for a few days and agrees to go to a basketball game against his will, and then the game ends up going into overtime and he yawns real big and somebody important on the Knicks thinks he’s an asshole and ruins his life about it.)

I looked around for the appropriate soundtrack to the Vine, and I think this is it:

h/t Gamedayr