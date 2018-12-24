Getty Image

Larry Fitzgerald had a big day for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Cardinals didn’t have much luck against the Los Angeles Rams, but Fitzgerald was the story on Sunday. Playing in what might be the last home game of his legendary career, the wideout actually did something he’d never done before: throw a touchdown pass for the first time in his career.

Fitzgerald hooked up with David Johnson for a 32-yard touchdown pass in what may be the penultimate game of his Hall of Fame career.

That touchdown wasn’t enough to beat the Rams, but it’s a nice punctuation mark on a home career that’s seen some incredible highs. But more than his work on the field, people in Arizona just really seem to like Fitzgerald as a person. And while it’s unclear if he’s done after this season, Fitzgerald knew at least one member of the Cardinals media would be retiring.

Robert Baum worked for the Associated Press for decades, and Sunday was his last home Cardinals game before retirement. Which is why Fitzgerald stopped his press conference before it began to give Baum a special retirement present from himself and the Cardinals.