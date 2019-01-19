Getty Image

It was a rough season for the Arizona Cardinals, as head coach Steve Wilks was fired after only one year at the helm due to the team’s 3-13 campaign. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen looked like a rookie quarterback, the running game led by David Johnson couldn’t get going, and the defense was 26th in points allowed per game.

Arizona hopes that new coach Kliff Kingsbury will help spark some life in a team that could use a shot in the arm, even though it’s possible the franchise is heading into the future without its all-time best player. Larry Fitzgerald, the future Hall of Fame wide receiver, is uncertain if he will return for what would be his 16th professional season, as he’s slated to turn 36 in August.

But before Fitzgerald makes any decisions on retirement, he wanted to get in a round of golf with Barack Obama on Friday. Little did Fitzgerald know, this would end up being unforgettable for reasons beyond playing 18 holes with a former President of the United States.