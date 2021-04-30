Getty Image
Sports

Raiders Surprise First Round Pick Alex Leatherwood Is ‘Known As A Meme Connoisseur’

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders have a bit of a reputation during the NFL Draft for reaching to take the guy they want, regardless of when Roger Goodell takes the stage to read their selection. This year, that meant the team took Alex Leatherwood with the No. 17 pick. Leatherwood, an offensive lineman out of Alabama, was a decorated player in college, but was viewed as more of a day two prospect among prognosticators.

There are two bits of good news here for Raiders fans who might roll their eyes at the team going forward with a perceived reach. One is that Leatherwood was really good in Tuscaloosa, earning unanimous All-American nods in 2020 and winning the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation’s best interior lineman. The other is that Leatherwood is a delightful character off the field, as evidenced by the following bit of information in bullet point No. 4.

It is unclear exactly which memes Leatherwood relies on most as he gets points across, and Alex, if you are reading this, please feel free to reach out so we can discuss. Anyway, he also has extremely strong takes on dogs vs. cats, the latter of which he believes are “demons.”

Alabama had a record-tying night on Thursday, as six players were selected in the first round of the Draft. There will be plenty of debate as to who the most fun of those players is on the field, but off of it, Leatherwood seems to have the field lapped for now.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×