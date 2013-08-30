At Least The FAU Football Media Is Being Honest

The fightin’ Owls of Florida Atlantic University kick off their 2013 football season tonight at 8 PM ET against the fightin’ Hurricanes of the University of Miami in what should be a very, very, very one-sided affair at Sun Life Stadium. As someone with a lot of friends who both graduated from FAU and support the football program, I always like to see the news regarding the Owls as being more positive, because it’s nice to see a young program building something special.

Alas, that opinion doesn’t seem to be shared by other people, especially those who write for the University Press, the student magazine of FAU. In the mag’s preview for tonight’s game, the author went ahead and chose a rather ominous headline.

Hey, journalism’s nothing if it’s not honest.

(H/T to the Miami New Times)