With Leather Live Discussion: UFC 165 – Jones Vs. Gustafsson

Tomorrow night at 10 PM ET on Pay-Per-View, live from Toronto, Canada, we will watch one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year, as the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones will defend his title against the No. 1 contender, Alexander Gustafsson, at UFC 165. For Jones, it will be business as usual, as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC will look for his sixth successful defense of his belt since winning it at UFC 128 back in 2011.
For Gustafsson, the stakes are a lot higher, as he comes in as the new blood, a 26-year old hotshot with a 15-1 professional record and a 6-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming at UFC on Fox: Henderson vs. Diaz against Maurício Rua, the very same man that Jones defeated to get his belt. Will Gustafsson be able to take down Jones? He’ll certainly need a hell of a lot more help than a disgusting broken toe, that’s for sure.
As for the rest of the card, check out our good friend Lobster Mobster’s handy dandy fight primer here, and my predictions are after the jump. Vince isn’t available this week, as he’s watching movies in Texas. Either way, be sure to join us for the online preliminaries beginning at 6:15 PM ET. (Banner via Getty)
Prediction: In this battle of names that I won’t ever be able to pronounce, I’m taking the less frumpier of the two combatants in Nandor Guelmino.
Prediction: This will bite me in the ass, because Roland Delorme has the hot hand and the better record, but I will never ever pick against a guy whose nickname is Bruce Leeroy. Alex Caceres it is.
Prediction: This is a really tough one. I can’t lean on my nickname philosophy because this is The Body Snatcher vs. Tractor. So I’m simply going to pick against the guy with the goofy Superman logo tattoo and choose Michel Prazeres. Ronson is also making his UFC debut and I’ve learned my lesson in picking the new guys, like Prazeres at UFC on FX 8, for example.
Prediction: I’m taking John Makdessi. Not much rhyme or reason to this one, other than he’s 4-1 in Canada with the UFC. Of course, he’s only fought outside of Canada once, but you’re the one who has the flawed argument!
Prediction: He made me pay last time for not picking him because his nickname is Dustin, so this time I’ll take the undefeated fighter and go with Dustin Kimura.
Prediction: Chris Clements was screwed in his last fight, a no contest against Matthew Riddle, who failed his drug test. So I think that Clements is due.
Prediction: Wilson Reis is making his debut at UFC 165, so I’m taking Ivan Menjivar, even though my gut tells me this is a very bad idea.
Prediction: THE JURY IS IN! Miles Jury, that is. He’ll win.
Prediction: Khabib Nurmagomedov remains unbeaten. Time for him to get his sh*t together and make a run in the Lightweight division.
Prediction: Costa Philippou keeps his winning streak alive and moves ahead of Yushin Okami in the UFC Middleweight rankings. He should be higher, but hopefully his next fight will be against a contender so he can start setting himself up for a title shot.
Prediction: I’m picking Brendan Schaub because I’ve always liked him, dating back to The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights. I also don’t know crap about Matt Mitrione, other than he lost to Roy Nelson, too.
Prediction: God, I know this is stupid, but I’m picking Wineland because I think it’s fun to see the Bantamweight division mixed up. Regardless of who wins, just take away the “interim” away from the champion title and make either Barão or Wineland the actual champion when he wins. It’s been two years already. Make Dominick Cruz earn it back when he returns. If he returns.
Prediction: Jon Jones. I don’t think it will be easy and I have a ton of respect for Gustafsson, but the champ is the champ for a reason.
When I watch the main card, I’m going to comment on all of your guys shit. So get ready for that. The prelims were fun though!
Makes since the guy who barely can walk of the stage is the winner. One thing that bother’s me i never was a conspiracy believe till now look at dana white just before the score card it’s like he already knew. If you don’t come in as a underdog and knock the guy out you don’t win reason being to make as much money off a good face for the company i’m tired of it the make as much money as you can off everything look where it led us with a communist president and a broke country
Gonna take some time to process, but I’ve got some Nyquil calling. Everyone remember to laugh at Lobster for missing this.
i didn’t miss it, i just wasn’t able to comment. sheesh bo beesh
I can’t. I don’t…I don’t have the heart to tease her for this. Amazing.
Amazing fight.
I love when these guys just completely ignore Joe’s questions.
Both of these guys are champs.
Mr. McMahon was behind the 49-46 score.
Knowing the UFC judges, there was no way Jones was losing if this went the distance.
Unanimous. Come on.
That shit cray, still got Jon.
Instant classic. Top 5 all-time maybe.
Possibly the best one I’ve ever seen. The 49-46 was really questionable, but just…i can’t words right now
Rounds one and three to AG; four and five to JJ….what of round two?
And my streak of predictions fails.
I predict AG
I think Jones has this.
Yeah, don’t see much to take this from Jones.
I want him to, but whoever wins deserves it.
This might be the best UFC fight I’ve ever seen. If Gusty pulls this out I’m going to mark like crazy
jesus christ this fights insane
This is nuts.
For real.
Apparently UFC title fights are to Lobster Mobster as Raw is to Brandon.
Cool fight.
I am stunned that they’ve been upright this whole time.
This is absolutely insane.
These guys are both freaks.
when I look at Gustafsson all I can think about is bon iver and iron and wine fr some reason
UH OHHHHHHHHH
UH OH
That takedown was Hogan slamming Andre.
No toe breaks, please.
I couldn’t watch any of the main card. what should I check out later?
I figured the main card, except the carmont pilippou fight would be solid
Barao vs. Wineland more than anything (so far).
Basically, everything except Carmont vs. Phillipou unless you want to get really frustrated. Schaub vs. Mitrione was actually entertaining.
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Healy
I am in a bar and can’t hear the audio well but it sounds like Gustaffson is coming out to a Hootie and the Blowfish song or at least something of that ilk.
I don’t get anybody’s song selection ever (except Phillipou because Twisted Sister rules).
By contrast, Jon Jones comes out to a song that was once the American Idol go-home theme when you were voted off so…
I don’t know what it is, but it is not something that could pump me up to tie a shoe let alone fight.
Main event time.
Did they just play Harlem shake? Or is that what all music sounds like in Canada?
Hey it’s Montana Fishburne’s dad!
Did he just say that this was for his friend who is dead and just “passed out”?
I thought it was a poor translation for having passed away.
Oh man, I feel bad for laughing but I am such a sucker for goofy translations.
his ‘dad’ passed out haha
Wait, what did he just say?
And, just like that, buff Aaron Paul goes down.
I didn’t think people actually got kicked in the face like that in real life.
Who’s hotter, Brittany or Arianny? We need an official WL statement.
But here’s the thing, Arianny just chopped her hair and I’m such a sucker for shorter hair. However, she keeps wearing extensions. Brittney keeps winning.
Yea, I thought so. Poor Arianny.
Brittany.
Although, I don’t know who Brandon prefers, but I hope it’s Arianny so we could have a huge throwdown over it.
Brittney all day.
Hahahahahaha, wow.
Wow
This is the second match in which the Taint Grab has been utilized.
I noticed that and it made me wonder how common accidental boners are.
Damn, I thought this was They Might Be Giants’ “Istanbul” for a second.
Are we supposed to chug our beers when someone says “pound for pound,” right?
YES
Barao may have the belt but was he born a champion? I think not.
“It’s the happiest I’ve ever been!” Really bro?
Seeing Mitrione choked unconscious after the ignorant shit he’s said is really, REALLY satisfying.
Someone’s getting sleepy!
I could totally see this fight ending with both guys knocking each other out.
I knew there was a reason Mitrione fought like my grandfather, he lives in Boca.
I’m always looking to get out, but it’s a good place for the golf business so I’m kind of stuck
Boca’s actually way better than when I was in high school. I still prefer to not visit South Florida at all, but Boca’s my exception.
Hey now. We get stuck here for various reasons. Im Just surprised he hasn’t ambushed me at a bar around here by now, he seems the type
Ahahahahahaha. Jump on the side fail and comes out to skynyrd.
How are there three fights left? I feel like we’ve been watching fights for 10 hours.
Hahahahaha, ouch: [twitter.com]
How can a fight be that lobster I did in score yet that god damn boring?
I think sometimes I forget how boring a Royce Gracie fight was at times.
I read that and thought I must be ignorant to some MMA slang so I’m pretty glad it was a typo. Then again, getting “lobstered” would be an apt description of a fight where you are on the defense and pushed against the cage the whole time.
You could even use it at work; “Shit, the boss was all over me today for my poor performance during the latest team-building retreat. I haven’t been that lobstered since my ex-wife caught me hitting on her sister.”
Because GSP was involved. His defense-only training is going to make us all hate every fighter he’s associated with.
Oh shit. Lopsided*
2 straight properly scored fights. Amazing