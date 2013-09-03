With Leather's Watch This: Let BMX Star Ryan Taylor Show Your Kid How To Ride

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Professional BMX star Ryan Taylor is better than most of us at riding a bike. In fact, he’s so much better than the rest of us that he can even take a toddler’s tiny little bike and perform ridiculous tricks on it. Now, I’ve never actually had the desire to be a BMX star; however, I like to think that if I felt like doing those same tricks on a miniature bicycle, I totally could. The key is that I have to feel like it. And I don’t right now. It’s as simple as that.

(Via UPROXX Video)

Hard Knocks: Season 8, Episode 5 – 10 PM ET on HBO

I’d love to see the results of a poll that asks casual NFL fans who are capable of being unbiased for a few minutes whether or not Hard Knocks is making them think that the Cincinnati Bengals can win the Super Bowl this year. Because I’m impressed as hell with this team. It’s like the complete opposite of when the Miami Dolphins were on Hard Knocks.

MLB: Tigers at Red Sox or Cardinals at Reds – 7 PM ET on MLB Network

MLB: White Sox at Yankees – 7 PM ET on WGN

Hooray, playoff baseball is almost here in another few weeks, finally. Jesus, this season feels longer than ever.

U.S. Open Tennis – 7 PM ET on ESPN

Go get ‘em, American tennis players!

CFL: Montreal at Toronto – 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports

Apparently Montreal isn’t even interested in having Tim Tebow join them, and they own his CFL rights. I knew this would happen, I’m starting to feel bad for Tebow.

Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Mexico – 8 PM ET on Fox Sports 1

Alex Morgan hurt her leg at some point. I hope it’s okay.