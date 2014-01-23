With Leather’s Watch This: Mike Trout Can Jump A Lot Better And Higher Than You

#NHL #NBA #MLB
Senior Writer
01.23.14 2 Comments

Hey, did you know that Spring Training is coming up soon? I know, thank God, right? I thought all we had to look forward to was that stupid Super Bowl game to break up the nauseating silence of the days that we live without the MLB in our lives. Anyway, some of the game’s biggest stars are already training hard for this upcoming season, like Mike Trout of the Anaheim Angels of Los Angeles, for example, as he recently posted this short video clip to Instagram. What’s he doing to try to help lead the Angels’ incredibly high payroll and underachieving offense to the Promised Land? He’s jumping.

NCAA Basketball
Florida at Alabama – 7 PM ET on ESPN2
Illinois at Ohio State – 7 PM ET on ESPN
Nebraska at Penn State – 8 PM ET on ESPNU
Colorado at Arizona – 9 PM ET on ESPN2
Middle Tennessee State at Tulsa – 9 PM ET on FS1
San Diego at Gonzaga – 10 PM ET on ESPNU

I’ll be studying these games every so closely to help guarantee that I win Warren Buffett’s $1 billion. I promise you this – if I win that money, I will purposely get more things wrong each day just so I can tell people how little I care.

NBA: Lakers at Heat – 8 PM ET on TNT
NBA: Nuggets at Trail Blazers – 10:30 PM ET on TNT

I read something yesterday about some asshole at ESPN that pisses everyone off saying Dwyane Wade is washed up. There are times that I feel like ESPN’s trolls make me like the Heat. I don’t like that.

NHL: Penguins at Islanders – 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports

I still have no clue which channel NBC Sports is on Uverse.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NHL#NBA#MLB
TAGSJUMPINGLA ANGELS OF ANAHEIM IN CALIFORNIA AMERICAMIKE TROUTMLBNBANCAA BASKETBALLNHLWATCH THIS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP