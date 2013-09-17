With Leather’s Watch This: Nothin’, Just A Bro Missing A Back Flip Into A Truck

Thank Daniel Tosh and the Darwin Awards for this one. Because what else was the point of this bro trying to do a back flip into a moving truck? If he landed it, did he get a prize? Because I’m pretty sure I would have watched the clip of him executing a perfect back flip and I would have yawned, scratched my butt and gone back to watching a video of a dog and elephant that are best friends for the 6 billionth time.
Instead, he misses the landing and we all laugh at him for a day or two. You used to be so much cooler, random people posting videos on the Internet.
(Via UPROXX Video)
Minor League Baseball: Durham vs. Omaha – 7 PM ET on NBC Sports
I have a really good and serious idea for NBC Sports – why not try to become the hipster sports network? Show all of the stuff that mainstream sports fans don’t watch (you’re already doing a great job of this) and advertise it like, “Whatever, we don’t want you to watch our network anyway.” And then get a hot girl with nerd glasses to host Pro Football Talk and fire Mike Florio because he’s awful.
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox – 7 PM ET on MLB Network
The Baltimore Orioles are still clinging to their wild card hopes, as they trail Tampa Bay and Texas by two games. This won’t be a problem in 2018 when Bud Selig adds 9 more wild card spots.
And that’s all that’s on tonight, so here’s that video of a dog and elephant that I was talking about.
Totally gnarly, dude.
But that’s an XTREME S10 pickup, bro.
Missed by that much.
Isn’t that the exact same building the guy in the gorilla suit did the awful swanton bomb off of?
Basic physics…should have kept moving his feet.