LeBron James’ 9-Year-Old Son Is On The College Basketball Recruiting Radar

LeBron James, Jr. will probably be good at basketball. That’s just a guess though. As it stands now he’s a 9-year-old who enjoys horsing around with friends at school. But there are coaches lurking in the wings, coaches like Thad Matta who are looking to get LBJ Jr. in the scarlet and grey.
Again, 9-years-old and at least 9 years away from college. The recruiting thirst is real for Thad.
Not really surprising. There’s already stories about Nick Sabban going after kids slightly older than LBJjr
In the world of soccer, the big European clubs scout kids really young and sign them to academy contracts to develop them.
This just in: Thad Matta is an idiot.
Why in the world would this kid even think about going to college? His dad is ridiculously wealthy without ever going to college, and if he’s really that good at basketball, Pops will probably own the Cavs by then, meaning that he doesn’t need to play college ball to get drafted.
Even if his dad does own the Cavs, that doesn’t mean he can just overstep the NBA rules.
So he gets to go to Europe and “find himself” for a year while he waits to turn 19.
Austin Rivers went to college even though his dad is a former player and current highly paid coach.
And by the time LBJ Jr. is college age, they’ll likely have revamped the NBA entry rules again.