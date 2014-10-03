LeBron James’ 9-Year-Old Son Is On The College Basketball Recruiting Radar

LeBron James, Jr. will probably be good at basketball. That’s just a guess though. As it stands now he’s a 9-year-old who enjoys horsing around with friends at school. But there are coaches lurking in the wings, coaches like Thad Matta who are looking to get LBJ Jr. in the scarlet and grey.

Thad Matta said LeBron James, Jr. "will be" on his radar for recruiting. The kid is 9 years old. — Eric Seger (@EricSeger33) October 2, 2014

Again, 9-years-old and at least 9 years away from college. The recruiting thirst is real for Thad.

