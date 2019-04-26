Getty Image

For the first time, ABC put together a broadcast for the first round of the NFL Draft built around ESPN’s College GameDay crew. Robin Roberts of Good Morning America was the primary host (with a visit from Patrick Mahomes) but, throughout the broadcast, the crew of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Maria Taylor, David Pollack and others was prominently featured in discussing players that they covered in recent years.

One key cog of that unit is the legendary Lee Corso but, between picks No. 11 and No. 12, the 83-year-old seemingly decided that he had seen enough, standing up in the middle of a live shot and announcing his departure for the evening. As you can see, Corso plainly said “I gotta go” and finished things off with “see you in the fall” to his co-hosts.

If you didn’t think Lee Corso was a boss before, he zipped his belongings up and left the broadcast pic.twitter.com/Z88fnib5Dg — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) April 26, 2019

First and foremost, this is something that only Corso could get away with and the casual nature of this move is just fantastic on a number of levels. It is easy to see from the reaction of his colleagues that Corso can essentially do what he wants but, in the same breath, there were 19 picks remaining in the broadcast and, apparently, Corso saw the writing on the wall.

ABC has plenty of talent available to navigate the remaining hours of the broadcast but, if the plan was for Corso to be around all night, that went out the window before the first half of the first round ended.