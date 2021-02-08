The Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaned on Tom Brady and his familiarity with a pair of pass catchers, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, to score their first 21 points of Super Bowl 55. When the second half got underway, though, Tampa decided to turn to its ground game, handing the ball off to Leonard Fournette and giving him room to run for six.

The Kansas City Chiefs came out of the locker room following the break and had to settle for a field goal. On the ensuing drive, Brady and Fournette took turns moving Tampa Bay down the field, and on the sixth play of the drive, Fournette followed one of his big offensive linemen, Ali Marpet, who cleared a path and let him run for six without a single Chiefs defender laying a hand on him.

Fournette, the former LSU standout and No. 4 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, has come on strong for Tampa this postseason, entering the Super Bowl with 48 carries for 211 carries and a pair of scores. He has also turned into a reliable checkdown option for Brady, catching 14 balls for 102 yards and a score in the postseason.

With this run, Tampa Bay was able to extend its lead to 28-9.