Let’s Go To The Welfare Office With Nick Diaz

#MMA #UFC
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.04.13 2 Comments

(via Getty Image)

Nick Diaz, he of nunchuck mastery and semi-infrequent MMA promotion, is not afraid to film whatever he’s doing in real life and upload it. It is his lifeblood. Today, he hits up the local welfare office with two of his friends while they apply for financial assistance.

The conversation veers where you think it might, with topics such as, “can you get organic food at Walgreens,” “can we get security over here to stop this child from making snow angels on the floor of the welfare office” and “does doing jiu-jitsu for food and weed constitute work.” ALL THESE ANSWERS AND MORE IN THE NICK DIAZ GOES TO THE WELFARE OFFICE VIDEO.

In the next video, I want Diaz to bring his nunchucks to the welfare office and try to start some shit with that little girl.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSJIU-JITSUMMANICK DIAZorganic foodUFCWAR MMAWEEDWELFARE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP