Getty Image

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their 2018 bye week with a 3-2-1 record and, all things considered, that performance should be seen as a success. While controversy certainly isn’t foreign to this Steelers team, the ongoing subplot of Le’Veon Bell’s holdout is out of the ordinary even by Pittsburgh’s standards and things took another turn on Monday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported earlier in the month that Bell was expected to rejoin the Steelers during the team’s bye week but, as of Monday, the star running back is still a no-show. Beyond that, ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that Pittsburgh no longer expects his arrival this week.