With Leather’s Watch This: Pizza! Pizza!

All right, I promised that I was going to stop writing about controversial topics or inciting passionate debate, but I have to get this off my chest. My rankings of the best major fast food pizza chains are as follows:

1) Little Caesars 2) Papa John’s 3) Hungry Howie’s 4) Pizza Hut 5) Domino’s Pizza

There. That feels better. Now, please keep in mind that I don’t eat any from any of these companies that often, as I prefer to eat local and fresh. I’ve also seen what happens behind the scenes in random stores of some of those companies, and let’s just say it was boogerific.

I have a soft spot for Little Caesars, though, because their $5 Hot N Ready pepperoni pizzas got me through some tough times in college, and every once in a while I think about trying to house one of them for old time’s sake. Then I check my latest cholesterol count and I cry into a bowl of celery.

In conclusion, hooray bowl games!

NCAA Football: Little Caesars Bowl – Western Kentucky vs. Central Michigan – 7:30 PM ET on ESPN

When the NCAA finally starts the bowl playoff system, I hope that they set it so the first round, which will feature all of the currently crappy and meaningless games, takes place across the span of 48 hours. Like, we can’t sleep at all, because every 3 hours there’s a game on. If we can do it with meaningless basketball, then we can certainly do it with meaningful football.

NBA: L.A. Lakers at Denver Nuggets – 9 PM ET on Regional

The Lakers have won 5 in a row and have a healthy Steve Nash back, so it looks like it might be time to stop reveling in their demise until they lose in the first round of the playoffs. But hey, it won’t be because of Dwight Howard’s missed free throws, okay? And hey, at least they brought these two kids back together…

WWE Main Event – 8 PM ET on ION

Per ION: “A team of elite military operatives board a hijacked plane in mid-air. Without radio contact or technical support, they attempt to disable a bomb loaded with nerve gas that, if detonated, could kill everyone living on the entire East Coast of the United States.” Okay, that’s the plot summery of Executive Decision, but that movie was awesome.

In the meantime, I’ll be watching this panda with a ball.