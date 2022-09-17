The next challenger for Roman Reigns and his two-year run at the top comes in the form of internet celebrity Logan Paul.

The match comes in true 2022 fashion: beef over a podcast. After Reigns appeared on Paul’s podcast, Paul suggested he has what it takes to overcome the Tribal Chief. Reigns didn’t appreciate Paul’s confidence, which led to an invitation from Triple H for the two to settle the score at Smackdown.

. @WWERomanReigns I am in receipt of your command, and I shall indeed bestow upon @LoganPaul the wisdom he so desperately lacks. My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED! https://t.co/POq1vmwngZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 15, 2022

…It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to “handle” their issues with one another … consider this an invite for #Smackdown tomorrow night! https://t.co/99Rh9SJY4a — Triple H (@TripleH) September 15, 2022

On Friday night, Paul hit the ring and announced a press conference he had slated for Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. While there, Triple H announced that the pair will go toe-to-toe.

The announcement for the WWE main event in their return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel in November comes after Reigns successfully defended the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in Cardiff, Wales against Drew McIntyre.

For Paul, a showdown with Reigns follows WWE’s trend of including high-profile celebrities in crossover contests. But this one is different. Paul recently signed a deal with WWE following his standout performance as The Mix’s tag team partner in a win over Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul has since wrestled in another victory, this time over Miz in a dazzling performance at SummerSlam.

Now, could Paul really top Reigns in a contest at Crown Jewel? This opposition seems extremely unlikely. But crazier things have happened in the world of sports entertainment.