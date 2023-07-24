The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Los Angeles Chargers

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Chargers snapped their 3-year playoff drought a year ago, but promptly blew a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the Wild Card that leaves some scars coming into this season. Still, this is an immensely talented team, led by an offense with stars across the board at the skill positions. Justin Herbert (87 OVR) has plenty of weapons with Austin Ekeler (89 OVR) as maybe the best pass-catching back in the league, along with Keenan Allen (89 OVR) and Mike Williams (88 OVR) on the outside. On defense, Joey Bosa (91 OVR) and Khalil Mack (85 OVR) lead the way from their edge rush positions, with Derwin James Jr (95 OVR) as one of the best safeties in the league. On paper, this is one of the NFL’s best teams, but whether they can put it all together is a wholly different question. Health is always a question for the Chargers, but provided they can keep their stars on the field, there won’t be any excuses for anything less than a strong playoff run this year.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Chargers, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Justin Herbert: 87

Max Duggan: 61

Easton Stick: 60

RB

Austin Ekeler: 89

Isaiah Spiller: 74

Joshua Kelley: 70

Larry Rountree III: 65

Elijah Dotson: 60

Tyler Hoosman: 59

FB

Zander Horvath: 67

WR

Keenan Allen: 89

Mike Williams: 88

Joshua Palmer: 78

Quentin Johnson: 74

Jalen Guyton: 70

Derius Davis: 69

John Hightower: 68

Keelan Doss: 67

Pokey Wilson: 64

TE

Gerald Everett: 82

Donald Parham Jr: 69

Tre’ McKitty: 64

Michael Ezeike: 61

Stone Smartt: 58

Hunter Kampmoyer: 57

Josh Harris: 43

LT

Rashawn Slater: 85

Jamaree Salyer: 72

RT

Trey Pipkins III: 67

Andrew Trainer: 61

Foster Sarell: 55

LG

Jordan McFadden: 65

Zack Bailey: 56

RG

Zion Johnson: 74

Brenden Jaimes: 60

C

Corey Linsley: 88

Will Clapp: 62

Isaac Weaver: 59

DT

Austin Johnson: 72

Otito Ogbonnia: 64

Jerrod Clark: 63

LE

Sebastian Joseph-Day: 75

Nick Williams: 68

Christopher Hinton: 59

RE

Morgan Fox: 74

Scott Matlock: 65

Carlo Kemp: 61

LOLB

Joey Bosa: 91

Tuli Tuipulotu: 68

MLB

Eric Kendricks: 85

Kenneth Murray Jr: 74

Daiyan Henley: 70

Nick Niemann

Amen Ogbongbemiga: 55

ROLB

Khalil Mack: 85

Chris Rumph II: 66

CB

Asante Samuel Jr: 82

JC Jackson: 82

Michael Davis: 80

Ja’Sir Taylor: 66

Deane Leonard: 65

Michael Jacquet III: 65

Tiawan Mullen: 63

Cam Brown: 62

Kemon Hall: 62

FS

Alohi Gilman: 71

JT Woods: 71

Aj Finley: 63

SS

Derwin James Jr: 95

Mark Webb Jr: 64

Raheem Layne: 61

K

Cameron Dicker: 73

Dustin Hopkins: 72

P

JK Scott: 75