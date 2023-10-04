The beginning of fall is one of the greatest sections of the American sports calendar, as you have the MLB and WNBA playoffs, NFL and college football in full swing, and the NBA and NHL getting set to begin. Beyond the Big Four sports, you have the NASCAR playoffs, beginning of the soccer season overseas, and, every two years, the Ryder Cup in golf.

For golf fans, the Ryder Cup (which pits the best golfers from USA and Europe against each other in a rare team competition) is a massive event, but it doesn’t often get the shine golf fans would tell you it deserves from the major sports networks. This year’s Ryder Cup in Rome was particularly spicy, with some shouting matches in the parking lot, internal Team USA turmoil, and mostly European dominance on the course. That wasn’t a hot topic on First Take for the early part of the week, but when Chris “Mad Dog” Russo showed up on Wednesday for his weekly appearance, he used his time to rant about whatever he’d like to deliver an incredible monologue about the catastrophe the week was for the USA side that had Stephen A. Smith at one point keeled over on the floor and Marcus Spears cackling in the corner.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo gives an incredible Ryder Cup rant so good that it put Stephen A. Smith on the floor. pic.twitter.com/pZLVcw1Snf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 4, 2023

Mad Dog asking if anyone had seen the Patrick Cantlay hat stuff, getting a resounding “no,” and then screaming “PAY ATTENTION” was incredible, as was him yelling “HE’S A CADDIE” about Joe LaCava getting in Rory McIlroy’s grill on the 18th green. There are few people who can deliver a rant quite like Mad Dog and he’s so good at it he can make Stephen A. and company roll around about a golf event they were absolutely not dialed into otherwise.