Manny Pacquiao Has A Problem With Obama's Stance On Same Sex Marriage

Being a sports-minded guy, I found myself wondering how long it would be before a professional athlete had a problem with President Barack Obama’s recent declaration that he believes same sex couples should have the same rights as heterosexual couples when it comes to that whole getting married thing. The answer was 2 whole days.

For the past year, boxer and Filipino congressman Manny Pacquiao has been studying and practicing the lessons of the Bible as the result of a dream in which he claims he was visited by God. On Friday, in response to Obama’s comments, Pacquiao took a break from training for his upcoming fight against some guy who still isn’t Floyd Mayweather, Jr. to cast people to hell.

In his statement on Obama’s endorsement of same sex marriage, Pacquiao said, he calls on societies to fear God and not to promote sin. He quoted Leviticus 20:13 “If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.” “God only expects man and woman to be together and to be legally married, only if they so are in love with each other,” Pacquiao quoted the Bible. “It should not be of the same sex so as to adulterate the altar of matrimony, like in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah of Old,” he continued. (Via Digital Journal)

I don’t know if any other notable athletes have reacted to Obama’s comments because I really wanted to dig a hole in the ground and bury my head with the hopes that nobody would say anything. This is obviously an incredibly sensitive issue and people on both sides have strong emotional investments in the ultimate decision of the lawmakers, so I’m going to choose my next words wisely as to not start a massive flame war…

Here is a picture of Kate Upton with a puppy.