Manny Pacquiao Has A Problem With Obama's Stance On Same Sex Marriage

Being a sports-minded guy, I found myself wondering how long it would be before a professional athlete had a problem with President Barack Obama’s recent declaration that he believes same sex couples should have the same rights as heterosexual couples when it comes to that whole getting married thing. The answer was 2 whole days.
For the past year, boxer and Filipino congressman Manny Pacquiao has been studying and practicing the lessons of the Bible as the result of a dream in which he claims he was visited by God. On Friday, in response to Obama’s comments, Pacquiao took a break from training for his upcoming fight against some guy who still isn’t Floyd Mayweather, Jr. to cast people to hell.
In his statement on Obama’s endorsement of same sex marriage, Pacquiao said, he calls on societies to fear God and not to promote sin.
He quoted Leviticus 20:13 “If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.”
“God only expects man and woman to be together and to be legally married, only if they so are in love with each other,” Pacquiao quoted the Bible.
“It should not be of the same sex so as to adulterate the altar of matrimony, like in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah of Old,” he continued. (Via Digital Journal)
I don’t know if any other notable athletes have reacted to Obama’s comments because I really wanted to dig a hole in the ground and bury my head with the hopes that nobody would say anything. This is obviously an incredibly sensitive issue and people on both sides have strong emotional investments in the ultimate decision of the lawmakers, so I’m going to choose my next words wisely as to not start a massive flame war…
Another piece of evidence that people in combat sports are either Bad Fighters or Bad People. There’s a small handful that are both, and a smaller handful that are neither.
This is nothing new. We all remember when Rocky Marciano went on endless rants about an earlier passage in that same book of the Bible:
“These shall ye eat of all that are in the waters: whatsoever hath fins and scales in the waters, in the seas, and in the rivers, them shall ye eat. And all that have not fins and scales in the seas, and in the rivers, of all that move in the waters, and of any living thing which is in the waters, they shall be an abomination unto you: They shall be even an abomination unto you; ye shall not eat of their flesh, but ye shall have their carcases in abomination. Whatsoever hath no fins nor scales in the waters, that shall be an abomination unto you.”
Leviticus 11:9-12, bitches. God hates shrimp, and you heathens at Red Lobster are going to burn in hell for eternity.
And to get to Leviticus 20 he had to read Leviticus 19, the one about not having any tattoos, but hey, he knows which one god thinks is more important.
He’s a politician, this is the right move for him…wrong, ignorant and primitive, but the right move politically.
Mayweather responded that he supports gay dudes equal rights to go to prison for beating their bitches
The Bible also says that the surface of the earth is only one seventh water.
Maybe it’s time to start realizing that if God wrote that book, he’s a fucking moron.
Or at least he needed a better editor.
I’m impressed that a foreign athlete-politician–to whom no one has ever looked for relevant social commentary–is opposed to the American president stating, for the sake of political expediency and fundraising, the same position that Dick Cheney espoused three years ago. Manny’s really painted himself into a corner here.
Pacquiao didnt talk down to anyone or insult anyone. He just cited a reference to explain something that he believed…can’t he just have a right to his opinion and be left alone?
No, because being anti-human rights shouldn’t be an opinion anymore.
Um…not only does he not want me to “adulterate the altar of matrimony,” the reference says that I have to be put to death. So, yes, he has a right to his opinion, but no, he doesn’t have the right to be “left alone” about it.
aman indeed brother. But if you want to follow one part of Leviticus you have to follow it all. Good luck with that. Let me know how it goes the first time you go to a restaurant and ask the waitress if she in menstruating, or ask whether the seat has been purified since the last time a woman sat on it.
How about daming Pacquiao for wearing a cotton t-shirt with nylon shorts?
Oh, you only want everyone to follow a couple of verses of Leviticus because they are unchangeable while the rest is now out of date? And how does it work when you want to force your personal will on us?
